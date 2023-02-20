Alpa Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.31 crore, down 6.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.31 crore in December 2022 down 6.87% from Rs. 29.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.14 crore in December 2022 down 4.9% from Rs. 5.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.32 crore in December 2022 down 10.14% from Rs. 5.92 crore in December 2021.

Alpa Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.45 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.57 in December 2021.

Alpa Labs shares closed at 62.25 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.73% returns over the last 6 months and -21.80% over the last 12 months.