ALLSEC Tech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.65 crore, up 14.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.65 crore in March 2022 up 14.18% from Rs. 52.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.14 crore in March 2022 up 68.01% from Rs. 5.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.47 crore in March 2022 up 15.67% from Rs. 12.51 crore in March 2021.

ALLSEC Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 6.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.57 in March 2021.

ALLSEC Tech shares closed at 458.60 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.15% returns over the last 6 months and 42.03% over the last 12 months.