ALLSEC Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 107.98 crore, up 26.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.98 crore in March 2023 up 26.48% from Rs. 85.37 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.12 crore in March 2023 down 30.74% from Rs. 17.50 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.60 crore in March 2023 down 3.38% from Rs. 25.46 crore in March 2022.

ALLSEC Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.95 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.48 in March 2022.

ALLSEC Tech shares closed at 468.35 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.99% returns over the last 6 months and -0.85% over the last 12 months.