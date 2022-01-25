MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ALLSEC Tech Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 83.22 crore, up 16.08% Y-o-Y

January 25, 2022 / 09:19 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ALLSEC Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 83.22 crore in December 2021 up 16.08% from Rs. 71.69 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.16 crore in December 2021 up 48.37% from Rs. 8.87 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.59 crore in December 2021 up 21.71% from Rs. 18.56 crore in December 2020.

ALLSEC Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 8.63 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.82 in December 2020.

Close

ALLSEC Tech shares closed at 614.35 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.21% returns over the last 6 months and 139.37% over the last 12 months.

ALLSEC Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations83.2277.1271.69
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations83.2277.1271.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost44.6542.3340.45
Depreciation5.775.735.71
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses16.5615.9513.18
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.2413.1112.35
Other Income0.583.270.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.8216.3812.85
Interest0.340.420.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.4815.9612.48
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax16.4815.9612.48
Tax3.323.013.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.1612.958.87
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.1612.958.87
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.1612.958.87
Equity Share Capital15.2415.2415.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.638.505.82
Diluted EPS8.638.505.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.638.505.82
Diluted EPS8.638.505.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #ALLSEC Tech #ALLSEC Technologies #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jan 25, 2022 09:11 pm
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.