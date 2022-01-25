ALLSEC Tech Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 83.22 crore, up 16.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.22 crore in December 2021 up 16.08% from Rs. 71.69 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.16 crore in December 2021 up 48.37% from Rs. 8.87 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.59 crore in December 2021 up 21.71% from Rs. 18.56 crore in December 2020.

ALLSEC Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 8.63 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.82 in December 2020.

ALLSEC Tech shares closed at 614.35 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 39.21% returns over the last 6 months and 139.37% over the last 12 months.