Allied Digital Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 169.00 crore, up 10.71% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 169.00 166.23 152.65 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 169.00 166.23 152.65 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 99.87 105.15 98.09 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.26 -1.23 -0.69 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 34.70 26.60 27.83 Depreciation 4.08 4.40 4.13 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 16.33 17.04 13.45 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.76 14.27 9.84 Other Income 0.15 0.02 1.28 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.91 14.29 11.12 Interest 1.41 1.02 0.92 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.50 13.27 10.20 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 12.50 13.27 10.20 Tax 3.92 3.77 3.03 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.58 9.50 7.17 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -46.84 -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.58 -37.34 7.17 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.01 -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.59 -37.34 7.17 Equity Share Capital 27.45 27.42 27.10 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.56 -6.88 1.32 Diluted EPS 1.52 -6.62 1.27 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.56 -6.88 1.32 Diluted EPS 1.52 -6.62 1.27 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited