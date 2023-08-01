English
    Allied Digital Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 169.00 crore, up 10.71% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Allied Digital Services are:Net Sales at Rs 169.00 crore in June 2023 up 10.71% from Rs. 152.65 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.59 crore in June 2023 up 19.8% from Rs. 7.17 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.99 crore in June 2023 up 17.97% from Rs. 15.25 crore in June 2022.
    Allied Digital EPS has increased to Rs. 1.56 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.32 in June 2022.Allied Digital shares closed at 146.90 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 49.36% returns over the last 6 months and 19.77% over the last 12 months.
    Allied Digital Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations169.00166.23152.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations169.00166.23152.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods99.87105.1598.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.26-1.23-0.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost34.7026.6027.83
    Depreciation4.084.404.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.3317.0413.45
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.7614.279.84
    Other Income0.150.021.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.9114.2911.12
    Interest1.411.020.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.5013.2710.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.5013.2710.20
    Tax3.923.773.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.589.507.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items---46.84--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.58-37.347.17
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.01----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.59-37.347.17
    Equity Share Capital27.4527.4227.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.56-6.881.32
    Diluted EPS1.52-6.621.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.56-6.881.32
    Diluted EPS1.52-6.621.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 1, 2023

