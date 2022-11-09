English
    Alkyl Amines Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 408.87 crore, up 17.26% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alkyl Amines Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 408.87 crore in September 2022 up 17.26% from Rs. 348.69 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.41 crore in September 2022 down 3.11% from Rs. 54.09 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.62 crore in September 2022 up 5% from Rs. 79.64 crore in September 2021.

    Alkyl Amines EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.59 in September 2021.

    Alkyl Amines shares closed at 2,952.65 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.69% returns over the last 6 months and -10.27% over the last 12 months.

    Alkyl Amines Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations408.87473.48348.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations408.87473.48348.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials196.30221.85188.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.0510.461.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.1726.8622.15
    Depreciation11.1711.777.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses95.0698.4861.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.12104.0667.76
    Other Income2.334.204.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.45108.2671.94
    Interest1.100.811.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax71.35107.4570.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax71.35107.4570.94
    Tax18.9425.5716.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities52.4181.8854.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period52.4181.8854.09
    Equity Share Capital10.2210.2210.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.2616.0310.59
    Diluted EPS10.2416.0010.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.2616.0310.59
    Diluted EPS10.2416.0010.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:31 am