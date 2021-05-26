MARKET NEWS

Alkem Lab Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,917.47 crore, up 13.63% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2021 / 01:47 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alkem Laboratories are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,917.47 crore in March 2021 up 13.63% from Rs. 1,687.52 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 362.74 crore in March 2021 up 33.75% from Rs. 271.21 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 465.18 crore in March 2021 up 22.51% from Rs. 379.70 crore in March 2020.

Alkem Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 30.34 in March 2021 from Rs. 22.68 in March 2020.

Alkem Lab shares closed at 2,905.00 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 3.82% returns over the last 6 months and 20.45% over the last 12 months.

Alkem Laboratories
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,917.471,778.751,687.52
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,917.471,778.751,687.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials576.59611.99426.37
Purchase of Traded Goods207.39244.84178.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-20.08-207.3677.58
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost290.96288.20225.55
Depreciation49.3850.0863.76
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses446.20397.91425.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax367.03393.09290.02
Other Income48.7772.4625.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax415.80465.55315.94
Interest7.368.779.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax408.44456.78306.43
Exceptional Items-12.78----
P/L Before Tax395.66456.78306.43
Tax32.9255.8035.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities362.74400.98271.21
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period362.74400.98271.21
Equity Share Capital23.9123.9123.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS30.3433.5422.68
Diluted EPS30.3433.5422.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS30.3433.5422.68
Diluted EPS30.3433.5422.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

