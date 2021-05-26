Alkem Lab Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,917.47 crore, up 13.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,917.47 crore in March 2021 up 13.63% from Rs. 1,687.52 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 362.74 crore in March 2021 up 33.75% from Rs. 271.21 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 465.18 crore in March 2021 up 22.51% from Rs. 379.70 crore in March 2020.

Alkem Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 30.34 in March 2021 from Rs. 22.68 in March 2020.

Alkem Lab shares closed at 2,905.00 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 3.82% returns over the last 6 months and 20.45% over the last 12 months.