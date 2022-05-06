Alembic Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.40 crore, down 39.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.40 crore in March 2022 down 39.04% from Rs. 28.54 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.62 crore in March 2022 up 27.31% from Rs. 3.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.11 crore in March 2022 up 26.96% from Rs. 5.60 crore in March 2021.

Alembic EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2021.

Alembic shares closed at 75.30 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.37% returns over the last 6 months and -42.10% over the last 12 months.