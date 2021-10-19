MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Alembic Pharma Q2 PAT may dip 49.2% YoY to Rs 169.4 cr: ICICI Direct

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 6.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,363 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Broker Research
October 19, 2021 / 06:40 PM IST
India business helped by COVID-19 and lower base of last year rose 57 percent to Rs 481 crore.

India business helped by COVID-19 and lower base of last year rose 57 percent to Rs 481 crore.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 21) earnings estimates for the Healthcare sector. The brokerage house expects Alembic Pharma to report net profit at Rs 169.4 crore down 49.2% year-on-year (up 2.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 6.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,363 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 45 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 244 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Alembic Pharma #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #healthcare #ICICI Direct #Result Poll
first published: Oct 19, 2021 06:40 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.