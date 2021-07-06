Aishwarya Tech Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.78 crore, up 473.05% Y-o-Y
July 06, 2021 / 07:31 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aishwarya Technologies and Telecom are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.78 crore in March 2021 up 473.05% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.19 crore in March 2021 up 55.11% from Rs. 4.88 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2021 up 73.79% from Rs. 5.80 crore in March 2020.
Aishwarya Tech shares closed at 2.63 on July 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 10.97% returns over the last 6 months and -8.68% over the last 12 months.
|Aishwarya Technologies and Telecom
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.78
|2.52
|1.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.78
|2.52
|1.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.21
|1.82
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.89
|1.15
|0.79
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.65
|-1.26
|1.90
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.55
|0.87
|1.04
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.10
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.44
|0.37
|3.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.06
|-0.55
|-6.14
|Other Income
|0.44
|0.11
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.62
|-0.43
|-5.94
|Interest
|0.20
|0.13
|0.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.82
|-0.56
|-6.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.82
|-0.56
|-6.17
|Tax
|0.37
|-0.16
|-1.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.19
|-0.41
|-4.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.19
|-0.41
|-4.88
|Equity Share Capital
|11.95
|11.95
|11.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.90
|-0.17
|-2.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.90
|-0.17
|-2.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.90
|-0.17
|-2.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.90
|-0.17
|-2.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited