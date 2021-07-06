Aishwarya Tech Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.78 crore, up 473.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.78 crore in March 2021 up 473.05% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.19 crore in March 2021 up 55.11% from Rs. 4.88 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2021 up 73.79% from Rs. 5.80 crore in March 2020.

Aishwarya Tech shares closed at 2.63 on July 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 10.97% returns over the last 6 months and -8.68% over the last 12 months.