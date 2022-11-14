English
    AIA Engineering Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,083.15 crore, up 60.58% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AIA Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,083.15 crore in September 2022 up 60.58% from Rs. 674.52 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 233.48 crore in September 2022 up 111.61% from Rs. 110.33 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 340.58 crore in September 2022 up 100.46% from Rs. 169.90 crore in September 2021.

    AIA Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 24.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.70 in September 2021.

    AIA Engineering shares closed at 2,593.55 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 46.54% returns over the last 6 months and 38.06% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,066.09881.99674.52
    Other Operating Income17.0715.03--
    Total Income From Operations1,083.15897.02674.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials579.31491.72414.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods--1.297.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-47.77-0.15-86.02
    Power & Fuel101.9379.90--
    Employees Cost26.9626.9025.42
    Depreciation24.0820.3521.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses131.73110.95184.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax266.91166.05108.60
    Other Income49.5940.5640.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax316.50206.62148.69
    Interest3.781.040.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax312.72205.58147.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax312.72205.58147.92
    Tax79.2452.0637.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities233.48153.52110.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period233.48153.52110.33
    Equity Share Capital18.8618.8618.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.7516.2811.70
    Diluted EPS24.7516.2811.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.7516.2811.70
    Diluted EPS24.7516.2811.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

