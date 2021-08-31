AI Champdany Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.69 crore, up 159.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.69 crore in June 2021 up 159.45% from Rs. 3.74 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.48 crore in June 2021 up 34.73% from Rs. 3.79 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021 up 94.87% from Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2020.

AI Champdany shares closed at 12.45 on October 08, 2018 (NSE)