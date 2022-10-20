English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Agro Tech Foods Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 236.16 crore, down 6.17% Y-o-Y

    October 20, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Agro Tech Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 236.16 crore in September 2022 down 6.17% from Rs. 251.69 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.94 crore in September 2022 down 43.02% from Rs. 5.16 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.29 crore in September 2022 down 19.61% from Rs. 12.80 crore in September 2021.

    Agro Tech Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.23 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.17 in September 2021.

    Close

    Agro Tech Foods shares closed at 732.70 on October 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.98% returns over the last 6 months and -30.23% over the last 12 months.

    Agro Tech Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations235.70185.92251.69
    Other Operating Income0.460.29--
    Total Income From Operations236.16186.21251.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials142.63142.07159.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.09--30.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks17.19-15.18-8.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.0511.4012.32
    Depreciation5.395.085.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses6.384.54--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses45.6537.2948.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.781.015.34
    Other Income0.120.152.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.901.167.64
    Interest0.890.720.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.010.447.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.010.447.05
    Tax1.070.131.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.940.315.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.940.315.16
    Equity Share Capital24.3724.3724.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.230.132.17
    Diluted EPS1.230.132.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.210.132.17
    Diluted EPS1.230.132.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Agro Tech Foods #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #Results
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 09:33 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.