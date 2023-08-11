English
    Agri-Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 54.86% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Agri-Tech (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2023 down 54.86% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2023 down 323.34% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2023 down 328.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

    Agri-Tech shares closed at 137.90 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 45.93% returns over the last 6 months and 55.82% over the last 12 months.

    Agri-Tech (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.10--0.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.10--0.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.070.090.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.010.030.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.050.08
    Depreciation0.000.010.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.280.010.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.30-0.19-0.07
    Other Income--0.020.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.30-0.17-0.07
    Interest--0.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.30-0.17-0.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.30-0.17-0.07
    Tax--0.04--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.30-0.21-0.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.30-0.21-0.07
    Equity Share Capital5.945.945.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.50-0.34-0.12
    Diluted EPS-0.50-0.34-0.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.50-0.34-0.12
    Diluted EPS-0.50-0.34-0.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 05:00 pm

