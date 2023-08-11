Agri-Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 54.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2023 down 54.86% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2023 down 323.34% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2023 down 328.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

Agri-Tech shares closed at 137.90 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 45.93% returns over the last 6 months and 55.82% over the last 12 months.