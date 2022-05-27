Aegis Logistics Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 433.93 crore, up 78.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 433.93 crore in March 2022 up 78.77% from Rs. 242.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.85 crore in March 2022 down 9.75% from Rs. 94.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.11 crore in March 2022 up 6.09% from Rs. 116.04 crore in March 2021.

Aegis Logistics EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.42 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.69 in March 2021.

Aegis Logistics shares closed at 210.55 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.96% returns over the last 6 months and -41.45% over the last 12 months.