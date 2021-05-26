ADF Foods Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 102.59 crore, up 28.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 102.59 crore in March 2021 up 28.68% from Rs. 79.72 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.93 crore in March 2021 up 12.22% from Rs. 13.31 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.14 crore in March 2021 up 13.36% from Rs. 19.53 crore in March 2020.

ADF Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 7.46 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.65 in March 2020.

ADF Foods shares closed at 1,010.15 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 131.66% returns over the last 6 months and 277.49% over the last 12 months.