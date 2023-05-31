Adani Ports Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,383.82 crore, up 30.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,383.82 crore in March 2023 up 30.82% from Rs. 1,057.78 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 191.85 crore in March 2023 up 131.84% from Rs. 602.49 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,451.34 crore in March 2023 up 257.13% from Rs. 686.40 crore in March 2022.

Adani Ports EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.85 in March 2022.

Adani Ports shares closed at 734.30 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.19% returns over the last 6 months and -2.33% over the last 12 months.