    Adani Ports Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,383.82 crore, up 30.82% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,383.82 crore in March 2023 up 30.82% from Rs. 1,057.78 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 191.85 crore in March 2023 up 131.84% from Rs. 602.49 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,451.34 crore in March 2023 up 257.13% from Rs. 686.40 crore in March 2022.

    Adani Ports EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.85 in March 2022.

    Adani Ports shares closed at 734.30 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.19% returns over the last 6 months and -2.33% over the last 12 months.

    Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,383.821,378.241,057.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,383.821,378.241,057.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost86.9370.6457.19
    Depreciation152.50152.10149.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses304.13909.83880.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax840.26245.67-29.28
    Other Income1,458.58428.06566.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,298.84673.73537.10
    Interest744.37650.46670.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,554.4723.27-133.48
    Exceptional Items-1,558.16---491.23
    P/L Before Tax-3.6923.27-624.71
    Tax-195.5411.87-22.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities191.8511.40-602.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period191.8511.40-602.49
    Equity Share Capital432.03432.03422.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.890.05-2.85
    Diluted EPS0.890.05-2.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.890.05-2.85
    Diluted EPS0.890.05-2.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Adani Ports #Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 11:22 am