    Action Const Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 650.29 crore, up 30.43% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Action Construction Equipment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 650.29 crore in June 2023 up 30.43% from Rs. 498.57 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.26 crore in June 2023 up 133.16% from Rs. 28.85 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.49 crore in June 2023 up 110.88% from Rs. 46.23 crore in June 2022.

    Action Const EPS has increased to Rs. 5.65 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.42 in June 2022.

    Action Const shares closed at 773.60 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 107.23% returns over the last 6 months and 237.45% over the last 12 months.

    Action Construction Equipment
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations650.29612.79498.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations650.29612.79498.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials488.23448.09404.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-36.98-28.292.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.1526.2222.29
    Depreciation5.124.914.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses91.4593.4225.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax76.3268.4438.87
    Other Income16.057.762.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax92.3776.2041.65
    Interest3.143.372.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax89.2372.8339.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax89.2372.8339.51
    Tax21.9720.8410.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities67.2651.9928.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period67.2651.9928.85
    Equity Share Capital23.8223.8223.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.654.372.42
    Diluted EPS5.654.372.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.654.372.42
    Diluted EPS5.654.372.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

