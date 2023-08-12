Action Const Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 650.29 crore, up 30.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 650.29 crore in June 2023 up 30.43% from Rs. 498.57 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.26 crore in June 2023 up 133.16% from Rs. 28.85 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.49 crore in June 2023 up 110.88% from Rs. 46.23 crore in June 2022.

Action Const EPS has increased to Rs. 5.65 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.42 in June 2022.

Action Const shares closed at 773.60 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 107.23% returns over the last 6 months and 237.45% over the last 12 months.