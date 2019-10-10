ACC Q3 PAT seen up 81.4% YoY to Rs. 373 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its third quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Construction Materials sector. The brokerage house expects ACC to report net profit at Rs. 373 crore up 81.4% year-on-year (down 17.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 4.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 13.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,587.1 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 29.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 26.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 574.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.