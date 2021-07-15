ACC Q1 PAT seen up 84% YoY to Rs. 498 cr: Arihant Capital

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Arihant Capital has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects ACC to report net profit at Rs. 498 crore up 84% year-on-year (down 11% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 51 percent Y-o-Y (down 12 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,795 crore, according to Arihant Capital.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 38 percent Y-o-Y (down 16 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 726 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More