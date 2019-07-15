ABB Q4 PAT seen up 22.9% YoY to Rs. 125.6 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods sector. The brokerage house expects ABB to report net profit at Rs. 125.6 crore up 22.9% year-on-year (up 8.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 31.8 percent Y-o-Y to Rs. 1,849.7 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 24.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 148.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.