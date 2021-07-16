AB Money Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 52.82 crore, up 20.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.82 crore in June 2021 up 20.47% from Rs. 43.84 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.62 crore in June 2021 up 58.61% from Rs. 3.54 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.06 crore in June 2021 up 20.38% from Rs. 12.51 crore in June 2020.

AB Money EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.63 in June 2020.

AB Money shares closed at 82.30 on July 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 71.64% returns over the last 6 months and 129.25% over the last 12 months.