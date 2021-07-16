MARKET NEWS

AB Money Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 52.82 crore, up 20.47% Y-o-Y

July 16, 2021 / 03:01 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Money are:

Net Sales at Rs 52.82 crore in June 2021 up 20.47% from Rs. 43.84 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.62 crore in June 2021 up 58.61% from Rs. 3.54 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.06 crore in June 2021 up 20.38% from Rs. 12.51 crore in June 2020.

AB Money EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.63 in June 2020.

AB Money shares closed at 82.30 on July 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 71.64% returns over the last 6 months and 129.25% over the last 12 months.

Aditya Birla Money
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations52.8249.0143.84
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations52.8249.0143.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost15.3814.8914.28
Depreciation1.711.951.65
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.060.360.15
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses22.9522.4317.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.719.3910.01
Other Income0.640.860.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.3510.2610.86
Interest5.454.995.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.905.265.02
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax7.905.265.02
Tax2.281.581.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.623.693.54
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.623.693.54
Equity Share Capital5.635.635.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.000.650.63
Diluted EPS1.000.650.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.000.650.63
Diluted EPS1.000.650.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #AB Money #Aditya Birla Money #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results
first published: Jul 16, 2021 02:00 pm

D-Street Talk: Shankar Sharma on why he did not invest in Zomato IPO

