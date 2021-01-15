MARKET NEWS

AB Money Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 48.79 crore, up 27.16% Y-o-Y

January 15, 2021 / 11:35 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Money are:

Net Sales at Rs 48.79 crore in December 2020 up 27.16% from Rs. 38.37 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.20 crore in December 2020 up 50.96% from Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.44 crore in December 2020 up 25.26% from Rs. 10.73 crore in December 2019.

AB Money EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2019.

AB Money shares closed at 49.95 on January 14, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.14% returns over the last 6 months and 26.46% over the last 12 months.

Aditya Birla Money
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations48.7948.9638.37
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations48.7948.9638.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost15.7915.0313.83
Depreciation1.711.711.61
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.020.40-0.08
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses20.1320.6815.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.1411.147.62
Other Income0.580.481.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.7311.629.12
Interest5.745.485.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.986.133.65
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax5.986.133.65
Tax1.781.780.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.204.352.79
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.204.352.79
Equity Share Capital5.635.635.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.750.770.49
Diluted EPS0.750.770.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.750.770.49
Diluted EPS0.750.770.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #AB Money #Aditya Birla Money #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results
first published: Jan 15, 2021 11:22 pm

