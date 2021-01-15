AB Money Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 48.79 crore, up 27.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.79 crore in December 2020 up 27.16% from Rs. 38.37 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.20 crore in December 2020 up 50.96% from Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.44 crore in December 2020 up 25.26% from Rs. 10.73 crore in December 2019.

AB Money EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2019.

AB Money shares closed at 49.95 on January 14, 2021 (NSE) and has given 39.14% returns over the last 6 months and 26.46% over the last 12 months.