English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Aayush Food Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.96 crore, up 11148.85% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:44 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aayush Food and Herbs are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.96 crore in September 2022 up 11148.85% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 up 49% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2022 up 12.5% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2021.

    Aayush Food shares closed at 20.50 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.69% returns over the last 6 months and -21.90% over the last 12 months.

    Aayush Food and Herbs
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.965.060.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.965.060.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.814.550.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.090.12
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.300.200.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.260.20-0.43
    Other Income0.040.170.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.220.37-0.25
    Interest0.000.060.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.230.32-0.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.230.32-0.28
    Tax-0.080.08--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.140.23-0.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.140.23-0.28
    Equity Share Capital3.253.253.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.440.72-0.87
    Diluted EPS-0.440.72-0.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.440.72-0.87
    Diluted EPS-0.440.72-0.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Aayush Food #Aayush Food and Herbs #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:33 pm