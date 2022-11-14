Aayush Food Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.96 crore, up 11148.85% Y-o-Y
November 14, 2022 / 11:44 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aayush Food and Herbs are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.96 crore in September 2022 up 11148.85% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 up 49% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2022 up 12.5% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2021.
Aayush Food shares closed at 20.50 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.69% returns over the last 6 months and -21.90% over the last 12 months.
|Aayush Food and Herbs
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.96
|5.06
|0.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.96
|5.06
|0.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.81
|4.55
|0.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.09
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.30
|0.20
|0.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.26
|0.20
|-0.43
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.17
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.22
|0.37
|-0.25
|Interest
|0.00
|0.06
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.23
|0.32
|-0.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.23
|0.32
|-0.28
|Tax
|-0.08
|0.08
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.14
|0.23
|-0.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.14
|0.23
|-0.28
|Equity Share Capital
|3.25
|3.25
|3.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|0.72
|-0.87
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|0.72
|-0.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.44
|0.72
|-0.87
|Diluted EPS
|-0.44
|0.72
|-0.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited