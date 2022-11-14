Aayush Food Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.96 crore, up 11148.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.96 crore in September 2022 up 11148.85% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2022 up 49% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2022 up 12.5% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2021.

Aayush Food shares closed at 20.50 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.69% returns over the last 6 months and -21.90% over the last 12 months.