A2Z Infra Eng Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.65 crore, down 3.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.65 crore in June 2023 down 3.03% from Rs. 19.23 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 up 107.68% from Rs. 1.81 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2023 down 27.8% from Rs. 2.23 crore in June 2022.

A2Z Infra Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2022.

A2Z Infra Eng shares closed at 7.45 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.02% returns over the last 6 months and -39.18% over the last 12 months.