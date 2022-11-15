English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    One Day to Go: ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    A2Z Infra Eng Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 96.54 crore, down 4.39% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for A2Z Infra Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 96.54 crore in September 2022 down 4.39% from Rs. 100.97 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.42 crore in September 2022 up 96.61% from Rs. 159.67 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.58 crore in September 2022 down 70.68% from Rs. 12.21 crore in September 2021.

    A2Z Infra Eng shares closed at 11.00 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.35% returns over the last 6 months and 73.23% over the last 12 months.

    A2Z Infra Engineering
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations96.5478.65100.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations96.5478.65100.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials36.0537.4256.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.31-0.59-3.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost43.1229.4928.62
    Depreciation2.282.232.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.3132.5913.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.09-22.493.20
    Other Income1.2128.247.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.305.7610.21
    Interest2.874.656.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.571.113.30
    Exceptional Items-----156.25
    P/L Before Tax-1.571.11-152.95
    Tax1.05--1.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.621.11-154.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.621.11-154.77
    Minority Interest-0.15-0.04-0.78
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-2.64-3.87-4.13
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-5.42-2.79-159.67
    Equity Share Capital176.12176.12176.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.31-0.16-9.07
    Diluted EPS-0.31-0.16-9.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.31-0.16-9.07
    Diluted EPS-0.31-0.16-9.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #A2Z Infra Eng #A2Z Infra Engineering #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Transmission & Equipment #Results
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 10:11 am