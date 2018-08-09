App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 10:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

8K Miles Software Services Q1 net income up 25% at Rs 47.51 crore

The net profit of Rs 47.51 crore would be much higher if we include the same before the payout to the minority shareholders, at Rs 58.50 crore, which is up 32.49 per cent, said the company.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cloud computing services provider 8K Miles Software Services today reported a healthy 25 percent growth in net income at Rs 47.51 crore for the three months period to June.

The Silicon Valley-based company registered in Chennai said its revenue grew 22.92 percent to Rs 240.22 crore over the same period last year.

The net profit of Rs 47.51 crore would be much higher if we include the same before the payout to the minority shareholders, at Rs 58.50 crore, which is up 32.49 per cent, said the company.

Suresh Venkatachari, chairman and managing director, 8K Miles Software Services, said the company is investing in building additional artificial intelligence and machine learning bots to its CloudEz platform which can further reduce infrastructure costs for life sciences and healthcare cloud customers, which are its key revenue drivers.

related news

He said the additional investment are being pumped into artificial intelligence and machine learning as he expects these two to continue to impact IT infrastructure and operations as it can help large enterprises manage resources and predict cloud consumption.

The company shares, which were badly hit by the mayhem in the mid and small caps space in recent months, closed 40 bps down on the BSE at Rs 372.25 in anticipation of the earnings announcement.

It can, however, be noted that the 8K Miles counter was the second biggest gainer on the BSE between July 26 and August 8, rallying as much as 50 percent in the 10 trading sessions, when the benchmark Sensex has rallied a whopping 1,000 points to cross the 38,000 mark.
First Published on Aug 9, 2018 10:23 pm

tags #8K Miles Software Services #Business #Results

most popular

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.