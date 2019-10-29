App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 06:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Tata Motors Q2: What investors can look forward to?

Shraddha Sharma does a 3-Point Analysis on the Q2 results of Tata Motors to let investors know what they can look forward to in the company's stock.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tata Motors released September quarter results with JLR's business back in the black. The latter's EBITDA margin came in at 13.8 percent, which is one of the highest in the last four years for the company.

Free cash flow was negative as JLR posted a profit before tax of 156 million pounds. The realisation witnessed a YoY growth of 6 percent led by a rich product mix.



Watch the video for more.

First Published on Oct 29, 2019 06:27 pm

tags #earnings #Tata Motors Q2 #video

