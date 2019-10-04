3 Point Analysis | Marico’s biz update doesn’t augur well for FMCG sector

The company had a weak quarter for all the core and some of the new segments.
Marico in its Q2 FY20 update said that the consumption demand weakened progressively during the quarter.
The company had a weak quarter for all the core and some of the new segments.Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the company's earnings number and shares an outlook.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 4, 2019 08:16 pm