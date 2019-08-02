App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 01:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Gujarat Gas Q1 FY20 review

The total volume was up by 42 percent year-on-year, primarily due to the ban on coal gasifiers in the district by the National Green Tribunal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Following a ban on coal gasifiers in Morbi district in Gujarat, natural gas distribution company Gujarat Gas has seen an uptick in volumes, which led to a strong performance in Q1 FY20, surpassing expectations. The company also saw a remarkable improvement in profit and margins.

The total volume was up by 42 percent year-on-year, primarily due to the ban on coal gasifiers in the district by the National Green Tribunal. This led to a jump in demand for industrial gas from ceramic manufacturers.

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the earnings fineprint and the outlook on the company.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Aug 2, 2019 01:47 pm

tags #Business #Gujarat Gas #Gujarat Gas Q1 FY20 #video

