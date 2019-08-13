3-Point Analysis | Adani Ports & SEZ is attractive in long-term

Adani Ports & SEZ has built a dominant position in port logistics as other players were exiting the business.

The company acquired Dhamra and Kattupalli ports and signed an MoU to take over a container terminal in Myanmar. It has the largest commercial port in India with one under-construction and nine operational ports at key locations.

In this episode of 3-Point Analysis, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra talks about the Q1 earnings fine print and the outlook going forward.

