HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Adani Ports & SEZ is attractive in long-term

Adani Ports & SEZ has the largest commercial port in India with nine operational at key locations and one under-construction.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Adani Ports & SEZ has built a dominant position in port logistics as other players were exiting the business.

The company acquired Dhamra and Kattupalli ports and signed an MoU to take over a container terminal in Myanmar. It has the largest commercial port in India with one under-construction and nine operational ports at key locations.

In this episode of 3-Point Analysis, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra talks about the Q1 earnings fine print and the outlook going forward.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Aug 13, 2019 03:56 pm

