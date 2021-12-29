2021, the year of IPOs – All that glitters may not be gold

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The year 2021 will be remembered by Indian capital markets for myriad reasons. However, the one that will stand out is the record amount garnered by way of Initial Public Offers (IPOs) and the listing of numerous new-age businesses. With a total amount collected by way of IPOs at a staggering Rs 1,31,417 crore, 2021 is clearly at the top of the league table. Although the number of issues were far higher in 2007 at 104 and were almost same...