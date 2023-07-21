English
    20 Microns Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 190.56 crore, up 2.5% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 20 Microns are:

    Net Sales at Rs 190.56 crore in June 2023 up 2.5% from Rs. 185.91 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.91 crore in June 2023 up 12.47% from Rs. 13.26 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.35 crore in June 2023 up 7.09% from Rs. 25.54 crore in June 2022.

    20 Microns EPS has increased to Rs. 4.23 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.76 in June 2022.

    20 Microns shares closed at 101.30 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.01% returns over the last 6 months and 33.99% over the last 12 months.

    20 Microns
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations190.56173.28185.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations190.56173.28185.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials103.2588.3794.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.031.880.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.464.34-0.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.5514.4114.71
    Depreciation3.473.703.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses45.8043.7251.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.9216.8621.44
    Other Income0.950.470.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.8817.3322.10
    Interest4.064.134.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.8213.1917.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.8213.1917.78
    Tax4.903.864.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.929.3313.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.929.3313.29
    Minority Interest-0.02-0.02-0.04
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.01-0.010.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.919.3013.26
    Equity Share Capital17.6417.6417.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.232.643.76
    Diluted EPS4.232.643.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.232.643.76
    Diluted EPS4.232.643.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 21, 2023 11:11 pm

