Last Updated : Sep 12, 2019 08:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

Dr Reddys launches generic Emend in US market

Fosaprepitant is used with other medications to help prevent nausea and vomiting caused by chemotherapy. The launch follows the approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), a press release said on Wednesday.

Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd has announced the launch of Fosaprepitant for injection, the therapeutic generic equivalent of Emend, in the US market.

Fosaprepitant is used with other medications to help prevent nausea and vomiting caused by chemotherapy. The launch follows the approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), a press release said on Wednesday.

"We are pleased to be among the first generics to launch this product. This is a great addition to our injection portfolio in the US market as we continue to augment our product offering and drive growth for the hospital segment," chief executive officer of North America Generics Marc Kikuchi was quoted as saying in the release.

The Emend for injection had sales of approximately USD 279 million MAT (moving annual total) in the US during 12 months ending July 2019, the release said quoting market report. Dr. Reddys Fosaprepitant for injection is available in 150 mg single-dose vial for reconstitution.

Emend is a trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, the release added. Dr. Reddys shares closed at Rs 2,760 apiece on the BSE up by 0.42 per cent over previous close.

First Published on Sep 12, 2019 07:51 am

