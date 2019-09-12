Dr Reddys launches generic Emend in US market

Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd has announced the launch of Fosaprepitant for injection, the therapeutic generic equivalent of Emend, in the US market.

Fosaprepitant is used with other medications to help prevent nausea and vomiting caused by chemotherapy. The launch follows the approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), a press release said on Wednesday.

"We are pleased to be among the first generics to launch this product. This is a great addition to our injection portfolio in the US market as we continue to augment our product offering and drive growth for the hospital segment," chief executive officer of North America Generics Marc Kikuchi was quoted as saying in the release.

The Emend for injection had sales of approximately USD 279 million MAT (moving annual total) in the US during 12 months ending July 2019, the release said quoting market report. Dr. Reddys Fosaprepitant for injection is available in 150 mg single-dose vial for reconstitution.