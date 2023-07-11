Double murder shocks tech capital: CEO, MD of Bengaluru pvt firm killed by ex-colleague

Office of Aeronics Media Pvt Ltd

A former employee and his associates allegedly murdered the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the Managing Director (MD) in the office premises in north Bengaluru on July 11.

The incident took place at around 4 pm in Aeronics internet company located in North Bengaluru's Amruthahalli.

Phaneendra Subramanya (36), MD, and Vinu Kumar (40), CEO of Aeronics internet company, which was established in November 2022, were attacked by three individuals, including the primary suspect Felix, who was their former colleague.

According to police officials, the accused forcibly entered the office premises and assaulted the victims with a sword. Both Phanindra Subramanya and Vinu Kumar succumbed to their injuries while being transported to the hospital. Felix, the assailant, is currently at large, and further investigation is underway, said Lakshmi Prasad, DCP, north-east Bengaluru.

At the time of the incident, there were 10 other employees present in the office. When Phaneendra's partner Vinu Kumar attempted to intervene, he was also attacked. The accused fled the scene through the backdoor. Co-workers rushed the injured victims to the hospital, where they later died, an official said.

According to sources, both Phaneendra Subramanya and Vinu Kumar were previously employed at a private internet company on Bannerghatta Road, where they worked under Felix. However, they eventually decided to leave the company and established Aeronics. Felix was reportedly frustrated because his company suffered financial losses after losing customers to Aeronics.