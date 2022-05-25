English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Experts and leaders discuss how modern digital tools are transforming the media industry. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Don't expect price wars due to entry of new domestic players, says IndiGo's Ronojoy Dutta

    InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of IndiGo airline, on May 25 reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,681.80 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, due to a surge in aircraft fuel expenses.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 25, 2022 / 06:20 PM IST
    IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta

    IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta

    Domestic budget carrier IndiGo airline's Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta said on May 25 that he does not expect any price war due to the entry of new players in the domestic civil aviation sector such as Akasa Air and Jet Airways.

    He said: “Expect rational behaviour to continue as more airlines such as Jet Airways and Akasa enter.”

    Dutta’s comments come as InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of IndiGo airline, reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,681.80 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 (Q4FY22), due to a surge in aircraft fuel expenses.

    Also read: Indigo Q4 Result | Net loss widens to Rs 1,681.80 crore as fuel expenses surge

    Revenue of the company jumped 29 percent from a year ago to Rs 8,020.75 crore versus Rs 6,222.95 crore logged in the same quarter last year. Its passenger ticket revenues came in at Rs 6,884.70 crore, up 38.4 percent, while ancillary revenues stood at Rs 1,058.30 crore, up 18.8 percent compared to the same period last fiscal.

    Close

    Related stories

    Commenting on the figures, Ronojoy Dutta said that the April unit revenue was six percent higher than that of March, while May’s was six percent higher than in April.

    He added that he expects “capacity deployment to be nearly 2.5 times, i.e., 50-60 percent higher in 2022-23 as compared to 2021-22”.

    The IndiGo CEO further informed that the budget carrier had a Rs 77.6 billion free cash balance on its books at the end of March 2022, which is Rs 0.5 billion lower than in December 2021. IndiGo’s total cash balance on its books at the end of March 2022 stood at Rs 182.3 billion, while foreign exchange losses in January-March 2021-22 stood at Rs 600 crore.

    Dutta added: “I am seeing that the booking cycle is getting back to pre-covid level. We have seen a complete recovery of pre-COVID level in corporate travel and am quite bullish about growth in corporate travel going forward.”



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #airlines #Civil Aviation #IndiGo #Ronojoy Dutta
    first published: May 25, 2022 05:30 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.