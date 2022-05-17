Viral: Jet Airways crew is all smiles after successfully completing proving flights

Jet Airways crew photographed after operating proving flights. (Image credit: jetairways/Twitter)

Jet Airways is set to get its permit revalidated after successfully completing all proving flights. The airline conducted the second — and the last — set of two proving flights on Tuesday with 31 people, including officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on board, sources said.

Flight completed successfully, the happy crew posed for a picture. Jet Airways shared the pic on Twitter this evening, where it is steadily going viral. “Proving flights completed? Check,” the airline wrote.

#TheJoyIsComingBack, the pic was hashtagged. Masks that the crew members wore could not hide the joy on their faces as they posed in yellow uniforms.

“We are waiting. Would love to fly,” wrote one person in the comments section. “Congratulations. I hope you get the much-desired AOC asap. All the best,” another said.

Completing proving flights is the last step for the airline to obtain an air operator certificate (AOC) by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Jet Airways has not flown since April 17, 2019, after collapsing under a mountain of debt. The airline is currently in the process of re-launching operations and had earlier shared a photo of crew, dressed in signature yellow uniforms, making their way through Delhi Airport for Day 2 of proving flights.



Our crew in their signature uniform at @DelhiAirport to operate Day 2 of our proving flights. Turning heads and getting greeted by well-wishers as they walk by! #TheJoyIsComingBack pic.twitter.com/e4Qvnhfflf — Jet Airways (@jetairways) May 17, 2022



The crew turned heads and attracted good wises from several people as they walked through the airport, Jet Airways said.

The first of the three proving flights was conducted on the Delhi-Mumbai route, sources told news agency PTI.

The second flight was scheduled to return to Delhi, but after it departed from Mumbai, officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked the pilots to divert it to Ahmedabad, they said. The DGCA diverts aircraft during proving flights to test the readiness of a new airline in handling such situations, they said.

The second flight safely landed in Ahmedabad, and sometime after that, the third flight was conducted on the Ahmedabad-Delhi route, they mentioned.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes