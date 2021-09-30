MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Domestic natural gas price hiked to $2.90 per mmBtu for October 2021 to March 2022

Earlier this year, the price of domestic natural gas was kept unchanged at $1.79 per mmBtu for April 2021 to September 2021.

Shreeja Singh
September 30, 2021 / 07:24 PM IST
Representational image.

Representational image.

A price notification by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), an arm of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, on September 30 said that the price of domestically produced natural gas would be $2.90 per million British thermal unit (mmBtu) from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, from the current $1.79.

The price of domestic gas price has been hiked by 62 percent from the previous revision.

On April 1, earlier this year, the price of domestic natural gas was kept unchanged at $1.79 per mmBtu for April 2021 to September 2021.

In another notification, PPAC said the maximum sale price allowed to natural gas production from deepwater, ultra-deepwater, high pressure and high temperature discoveries was increased from $3.62 per mmBtu to $ 6.13 per mmBtu.

Domestic gas price from difficult fields has been increased by 84.6 percent from its last revision in April this year.

Close

In April, the price of natural gas production from deepwater, ultra-deepwater, high pressure and high temperature discoveries was cut from $4.06 per mmBtu to $3.62 per mmBtu.

The prices will be applicable on a gross calorific value basis.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates) 
Shreeja Singh
Tags: #natural gas prices
first published: Sep 30, 2021 07:06 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.