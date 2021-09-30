Domestic natural gas price hiked to $2.90 per mmBtu for October 2021 to March 2022

Representational image.

A price notification by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), an arm of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, on September 30 said that the price of domestically produced natural gas would be $2.90 per million British thermal unit (mmBtu) from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, from the current $1.79.

The price of domestic gas price has been hiked by 62 percent from the previous revision.

On April 1, earlier this year, the price of domestic natural gas was kept unchanged at $1.79 per mmBtu for April 2021 to September 2021.

In another notification, PPAC said the maximum sale price allowed to natural gas production from deepwater, ultra-deepwater, high pressure and high temperature discoveries was increased from $3.62 per mmBtu to $ 6.13 per mmBtu.

Domestic gas price from difficult fields has been increased by 84.6 percent from its last revision in April this year.

In April, the price of natural gas production from deepwater, ultra-deepwater, high pressure and high temperature discoveries was cut from $4.06 per mmBtu to $3.62 per mmBtu.

The prices will be applicable on a gross calorific value basis.

