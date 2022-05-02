English
    DGCA to probe severe turbulence incident on SpiceJet’s Mumbai-Durgapur flight

    A total of 15 people — 12 passengers and three cabin crew members — were injured in this flight due to severe turbulence.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 02, 2022 / 04:21 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image


    India's aviation regulator DGCA today said it has constituted a multidisciplinary team to probe the severe turbulence incident on SpiceJet’s Mumbai-Durgapur flight that left 15 people injured on May 1.

    "We have deputed a multidisciplinary team to carry out a regulatory investigation (into this incident)," DGCA chief Arun Kumar told PTI.

    SpiceJet clarified today that the seat belt sign was on and multiple announcements were made by crew members asking passengers to remain seated.

    Watch | Frightening video from turbulence-hit SpiceJet plane

    SpiceJet spokesperson said, “Eleven passengers traveling on SpiceJet flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur on May 1, which encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers, were hospitalised.”

    Close

    A total of 15 people — 12 passengers and three cabin crew members — were injured in this flight due to severe turbulence, according to DGCA officials.

    Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the matter is being "dealt with utmost seriousness and deftness".

    "The turbulence encountered by a flight while landing in Durgapur, and the damage caused to the passengers is unfortunate. The DGCA has deputed a team to investigate the incident. The matter is being dealt with utmost seriousness and deftness. More details on the cause(s) will be shared once the investigation is completed (sic)," Scindia tweeted.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #DGCA #India News #SpiceJet #SpiceJet flight #SpiceJet incident #Spicejet news
    first published: May 2, 2022 03:13 pm
