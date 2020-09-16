Delhi Metro phase 4: Tughlakabad-Aerocity Metro to be called Silver Line

The Tughlakabad-Aerocity Metro corridor of Phase 4 will be colour coded as the silver line. This will be the 10th line to get a colour code on the Delhi Metro network, Metro officials said.

“Silver has been selected as the colour code for the Tughlakabad-Aerocity Metro corridor of Phase 4. There is no specific rule to decide the colour code of a line. However, easily distinguishable colours which can be remembered by the commuters are generally selected,” said Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communication, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor is an extension of the Pink Line and will have the same colour code while the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor will be an extension of the Magenta Line with the same colour code.

In August, the DMRC started work on the 22-km-long Aerocity-Tughlaqabad corridor. This line will connect the Airport Express Line with the Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli-HUDA City Centre) and the Violet Line (Kashmere Gate Raja Nahar Singh, Ballabhgarh).

The DMRC has commenced the casting work of ‘U-girders’ for the 4.2-km-long elevated section of this largely underground corridor.

The stretch entails construction of four elevated stations - Sangam Vihar, Khanpur Deoli, Ambedkar Nagar and Saket-G Block.

The Aerocity-Tughlaqabad corridor will have 15 stations.