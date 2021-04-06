English
Delhi Metro: Entry from 10 pm to 5 am only for 'essential' category, DMRC releases new guideline

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government imposed a night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30 amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Moneycontrol News
April 06, 2021 / 09:08 PM IST
(Image: Twitter @OfficialDMRC)

Delhi Metro authorities on April 6 released a statement specifying new rules for travelling during the curfew imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the notification released, Anuj Dayal, Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC stated: "In view of the imposition of night curfew in Delhi starting tonight, entry in Metro from 10pm to 5am will be allowed only to those passengers who fall in essential category as per govt order, after verification of their valid IDs by DMRC/CISF personnel."

"DMRC also advises its users, who do not fall in essential category, to complete journey and reach their destination by 10 pm as they are not allowed to travel after 10 pm to 5 am in night in the Metro as per govt order till 30th April 2021 or further orders whichever is earlier," government's statement further added.

Delhi recorded as many as 5,100 fresh coronavirus cases on April 6. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 6.85 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 11,113.
TAGS: #Delhi Metro #DMRC
first published: Apr 6, 2021 09:08 pm

