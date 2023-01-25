Delhi hosts first India Stack Developer Conference: Find out where to watch

The first India Stack Developer Conference will be held in New Delhi on January 25.

India's digital goods will be discussed at the conference in terms of ways and means to ensure their wide adoption worldwide.

More than 100 digital leaders from industry, government, start-ups, unicorns, and academia will attend the event. Delegates from G20 countries and the G20 Secretariat will also be present.

According to Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, India Stack is a collection of multi-layered digital solutions like Aadhaar, UPI, Digi Locker, Co-Win, GeM, and GSTN that have played a significant role in the digital transformation of India.

India Stack represents an opportunity for the countries - that have been left behind, to climb up the digitalisation ladder rapidly. @GoI_MeitY will host the 1st #IndiaStack Developers Conference tomorrow#TechTuesday pic.twitter.com/53xVmwTHDL