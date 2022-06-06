English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Delhi airport to induct 62 e-vehicles in 4 months to cut greenhouse gas emissions

    The runway, taxiway and apron that are directly involved in the arrival and departure of aircraft are known as the airside area.

    PTI
    June 06, 2022 / 11:58 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    The Delhi airport will induct 62 electric vehicles in the next four months for its airside operations to reduce 1,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually, its operator DIAL said on Monday. The runway, taxiway and apron that are directly involved in the arrival and departure of aircraft are known as the airside area.

    The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Monday launched its Green Transportation Programme, under which it has decided to introduce electric vehicles on the airside in a phased manner.

    "In the first phase, the DIAL will launch 62 electric vehicles for its airside operations which will help in reducing approximately 1,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually. These vehicles would be inducted within three to four months," it mentioned.

    The DIAL will also install high voltage and fast-charging stations at strategic locations to meet the requirements of these vehicles and other airport stakeholders, the operator said. Under this programme, DIAL has worked with original equipment manufacturers to make necessary changes in the electric vehicles to install airport-specific equipment and is working closely with the airport stakeholders for electric vehicle adoption, it added.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Delhi Airport #e-vehicles #greenhouse gas emissions
    first published: Jun 6, 2022 11:58 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.