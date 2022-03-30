English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Defence Ministry signs Rs 3,102 crore worth contracts with BEL

    The Defence Ministry and BEL-Bengaluru concluded a contract for supply of Advanced Electronic Warfare (EW) suite for fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

    PTI
    March 30, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST

    The Defence Ministry has signed two contracts worth Rs 3,102 crore with the Bengaluru and Hyderabad units of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). The Defence Ministry and BEL-Bengaluru concluded a contract for supply of Advanced Electronic Warfare (EW) suite for fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

    The overall cost of the contract is estimated to be Rs 1,993 crore, Bengaluru-headquartered BEL said in a statement on Wednesday. "The supply of advanced EW systems will significantly enhance the battle-survivability of IAF fighter aircraft while undertaking operational missions against adversaries' ground-based as well as airborne fire control and surveillance radars," it said.

    The EW suite has been indigenously designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The Defence Ministry also signed a contract with BEL-Hyderabad for Instrumented Electronic Warfare Range (IEWR) for the Indian Air Force.

    The contract is a significant step towards enhancing the capabilities of IAF to prepare for future warfare, the statement said. The overall cost of the contract is estimated to be Rs 1,109 crore.

    The IEWR will be used to test and evaluate airborne Electronic Warfare (EW) equipment and validate their deployment in an operational scenario. The two projects essentially embody the spirit of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' while it will also help facilitate realising the journey towards self-reliance, according to the statement.
    PTI
    Tags: #BEL #Business #Companies #Defence Ministry
    first published: Mar 30, 2022 02:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.