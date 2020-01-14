App
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 11:03 AM IST | Source: PTI

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals sells non-core industrial land in Dahej for Rs 99cr

"The company has divested one of its plots of industrial land in Dahej...for total transaction value of Rs 99.2 crore," the fertilisers and industrial chemicals producer said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
 
 
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals on Tuesday said it has divested one plot of its industrial land in Dahej, Gujarat for Rs 99 crore, as part of the strategy to divest non-core assets.

The deed of assignment was executed last month and the transfer order from Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation has been received, the filing said.

The company has received the sale consideration and paid all the related charges and its share of transfer fees, it added.

related news

The company's existing nitric acid plant is situated in Dahej where it continues to have adequate unutilised area in order to take care of any future expansion.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 114.55, up 4.47 percent on teh BSE in morning trade.

First Published on Jan 14, 2020 10:58 am

tags #Business #Companies #Dahej #Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals #non-core industrial land

