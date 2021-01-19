DCB Bank Q3 Net Profit may dip 33% YoY to Rs. 65 cr: Arihant Capital

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Arihant Capital has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Banking & NBFC sector. The brokerage house expects DCB Bank to report net profit at Rs. 65 crore down 33% year-on-year (down 21% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to decrease by 12 percent Y-o-Y (down 14 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 286 crore, according to Arihant Capital.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to fall by 15% Y-o-Y (down 29 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 161 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.