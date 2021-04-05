English
Cyient Q4 PAT seen up 10.5% QoQ to Rs. 11 cr: Motilal Oswal

Broker Research
April 05, 2021 / 05:39 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Technology sector. The brokerage house expects Cyient to report net profit at Rs. 11 crore up/down 10.5% quarter-on-quarter (up/down 37.3% year-on-year).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 3.9 percent Q-o-Q (up 1.1 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 109 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 13.7 percent Q-o-Q (up 46.5 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 13 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #Cyient #earnings #Motilal Oswal #Result Poll #Technology
first published: Apr 5, 2021 05:39 pm

