Cyclone Tauktae | 20-25 feared dead after cyclone damage caused to ONGC accommodation barge “Papaa-305”

At least 20-25 people are feared dead and around 50 people are missing after Cyclone Tauktae created major damage to Oil And Natural Gas Corporation’s (ONGC) accommodation barge “Papaa-305” (P305) nearly 35 nautical miles off the Mumbai coast, Moneycontrol has learnt from informed sources.

This comes even as 186 people of the total 261 on the barge were rescued so far. The Indian Navy, Coast Guard, ONGC and Afcons are still continuing with the search operations. Though people from other barges were rescued, P-305 became the worst affected, as water gushed into it on May 17.

A source aware of the development confirmed that at least 25 bodies are found and around 53 people are still missing as search operations are in full swing despite not so favourable climate conditions. According to the Indian Navy, the sea continues to be extremely rough with sea state 4-5 and winds 25-30 knots (approximately 35 to 55 kilometre per hour), posing a challenge to the ships and aircraft involved in the operations.

Cyclone Tauktae hit the Arabian Sea off the coast of Mumbai in the early hours of May 17, 2021, where ONGC ’s major production installations and drilling rigs are located.

According to sources aware of the development, the coast guard had warned ONGC and also the Flag Officer, Offshore Defence Advisory Group (FODAG), to take appropriate safety measures. However, in an unexpected turn of events, the cyclone changed its path. In addition to that, unprecedented wind speed due to unexpected low pressure led to the tragedy, despite ONGC taking all the safety measures, said an official source in terms of anonymity.

The wind speed rose to nearly 150 to 180 kilometre per hour with six to eight meters high waves. Due to a combination of the cyclone and high sea swell, the anchors of the barge had given away, and the vessel started drifting. "When the sea swell is on such a height, it is not possible to transfer anybody from one vessel to another vessel," said an official. Though INS Kochi was within striking distance when the distress alarm was sent out, rescue operations were dampened by the extreme weather conditions then.

While INS Kochi and INS Kolkata have returned to Mumbai harbour with rescuers, INS Teg, INS Betwa, INS Beas, P8I aircraft and Seaking Helos are still continuing search operations.

The ministry of petroleum has set up a high-level committee to enquire about the stranding and drifting of the vessels. The committee includes Amitabh Kumar, director general of shipping, SCL Das, Director General of Hydrocarbons and Nazli Jafri Shayin, joint secretary with the ministry of defence. The committee will look into whether warnings issued by the meteorological department was adequately considered and acted upon.