Cummins India Q4 PAT seen up 15.9% YoY to Rs 201.8 cr: YES Securities

capitalgoods-slideshow_84542304

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

YES Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods & Defense sector. The brokerage house expects Cummins India to report net profit at Rs 201.8 crore up 15.9% year-on-year (down 16% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 24.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 7.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,323.3 crore, according to YES Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 856.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 200.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 197.3 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More