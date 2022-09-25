Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 25: Bitcoin's dominance falls as crypto volume rises

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 25 as the global crypto market-cap dropped 0.70 percent to $934.09 billion from the previous day. The total crypto market volume increased 35.19 percent to $53.49 billion over the last 24 hours.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.19 billion, which is a 5.97 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $48.99 billion, which is 91.59 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of bitcoin hovered above Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 38.92 percent, a decrease of 0.10 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.
Meanwhile, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), a cryptocurrency fund that currently holds 3.12% of the total Bitcoin (BTC) supply, or over 640,000 BTC, is trading at a record discount compared to the value of its underlying assets. Read MoreAs of 7:46 am on September 25, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|16,00,001
|0.01%
|Ethereum
|1,10,901.1
|0.81%
|Tether
|84.61
|-0.34%
|Cardano
|38.8000
|-0.94%
|Binance Coin
|23,225.01
|1.41%
|XRP
|41.50
|1.24%
|Polkadot
|555
|-0.88%
|Dogecoin
|5.26
|-4.48%